10 schools in Langley on COVID exposure list after latest addition

Langley School District is reporting an individual at Walnut Grove Secondary as tested positive for COVID-19.

On Sunday evening the local district sent a letter to families of the school located at 8919 Walnut Grove Dr. that a person within the school community had tested positive for coronavirus.

READ MORE: Bulletin updates total COVID count at Langley schools

“If you are receiving this letter, it means your child may have been at the school during this time; however, the exposure did not take place in their cohort or class(es),” said Gord Stewart, superintendent of Langley schools.

The infected individual was at the school on Jan. 28, according to Fraser Health.

Public Health has initiated contact tracing

“This letter does not mean Public Health will be contacting you,” the health authority said. “Public Health will only contact you if you or your child was directly exposed to COVID-19.”

They advise parents to continue to send their children to school and monitor them daily for symptoms of COVID-19.

“Follow current public health orders to limit spread of COVID-19 in the community and schools,” Public Health said.

As of Monday morning there are 10 Langley schools on Fraser Health’s COVID-19 school exposure list, including one independent school.

Khalsa School Of The Fraser Valley (26345 62 Ave.) recorded an exposure on Jan. 28. according to Fraser Health.

Over the week the Langley School District announced COVID-19 exposures Coghlan Fundamental and James Hill Elementary and Langley Secondary schools.

For more information visit www.fraserhealth.ca/schoolexposures.

CoronavirusLangleyLangley School District

