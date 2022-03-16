The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on July 8, 2020. Montreal police say they are investigating the assault of a 10-year old girl who was beaten and dragged in the streets by a man on Monday.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on July 8, 2020. Montreal police say they are investigating the assault of a 10-year old girl who was beaten and dragged in the streets by a man on Monday.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

10-year-old girl seriously injured after being beaten on Montreal sidewalk

Montreal man faces charges after girl grabbed while walking home from school

A Montreal man is facing several charges after a 10-year old girl was beaten and dragged while walking home from school with a friend on Monday.

Sgt. Raphaël Bergeron, a Montreal police spokesman, said the girl was on the sidewalk in the east-end neighbourhood of Pointe-aux-Trembles before noon when a man grabbed and punched her multiple times.

Bergeron said officers arrested a 21-year old man after several bystanders intervened and stopped the assault.

Audrey Roy-Cloutier, spokeswoman for the provincial prosecutions office, confirmed Tanvir Singh appeared in court Tuesday and was charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and possession of a weapon.

Roy-Cloutier said Singh will return to court on Wednesday for a bail hearing.

“He was referred to the psychosocial emergency service so that an assessment of his situation can be made,” Roy-Cloutier said. That assessment will determine whether a psychological evaluation is needed.

Police said the girl was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries to her upper body. A photo of her in hospital, with cuts across her face and her neck braced, was shared online by a family member to show the extent of the attack.

“She is suffering from a violent nervous shock as well,” Bergeron said.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante called the assault “very disturbing” during a news conference Tuesday. “There’s no room for violence in Montreal,” she added on social media, “and a child should never be subjected to it.”

Quebec Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade tweeted Tuesday that she was heartbroken by the news and demanded justice for the girl.

“I would have never believed that someone could assault a young girl on her way back from school,” Anglade said. “It’s an indescribable horror.”

—Virginie Ann, The Canadian Press

Crime

Previous story
B.C. expands access to free rapid tests for people aged 40+
Next story
Vancouver to restore $5.7M withheld from 2021 police budget, but tax hike looms

Just Posted

The Russian government has banned various Canadian politicians, including Langley-Aldergrove MP Tako van Popta and Cloverdale-Langley City MP John Aldag.
Langley-Aldergrove MP on list of politicians banned from Russia

Rick Rozdeba share a photo taken during a cold early morning walk along the Fraser River, in Derby Reach Regional Park. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Sunrise as relished from Derby Reach

Monica Newman has been part of the Langley Walk for more than 40 years, both as a participant and more recently as a volunteer, collecting badges for each year. (Langley Advance Times files)
60th annual Langley Walk is in-person again on May 1

Joe Catton, better known as ‘Coach Joe’ instructs a young racer at Langley Quarter Midget Association track in Aldergrove on Sunday, March 13. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Racers prepare to resume competition at Langley Quarter Midget Association track in Aldergrove