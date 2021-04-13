100+ international travellers who landed in B.C. refused to quarantine

The Public Health Agency of Canada says it issued $3,000 violation tickets to each

Some travellers are flat-out refusing to quarantine in B.C. hotels as mandated by the federal government to contain COVID-19 spread.

As of April 7, 106 people were ticketed $3,000 for failing to book a government-authorized accommodation prior to travel then subsequently refusing to go to one, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

This, of all those who landed at the Vancouver International Airport – one of four locations in Canada where international travellers can fly into.

Since Feb. 22, incoming travellers are required to take a COVID-19 test and stay at an approved accommodation while awaiting results. The cost of the hotel falls upon the traveller.

Those who continue to violate the Quarantine Act can face an additional $3,000 in fines for each day of refusal to comply, confirmed PHAC spokesperson Tammy Jarbeau in an email.

Harsher penalties for non-compliance include $750,000 in fines and a six-month jail term, Jarbeau said.

Travellers who put the lives of others at risk while contravening the law could face up to $1,000,000 in fines and three years in jail.

