A whitewater kayaker does a roll as he paddles on the Yukon River in Whitehorse, YK, Friday, July, 22, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A whitewater kayaker does a roll as he paddles on the Yukon River in Whitehorse, YK, Friday, July, 22, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

100-year flood level on Yukon River prompts warning to village of Carmacks

Rapid melt of the winter snowpack concerning as river levels are currently at critical thresholds

The water level on the Yukon River at the village of Carmacks keeps rising, prompting a flood warning from the territory.

A statement from the territory says the river is at a level only seen once every 100 years.

The forecasts calls for temperatures in the high 20s, which the statement says will set off a rapid melt of the winter snowpack upstream.

The snowpack was above average this winter and the statement says scattered showers are also possible for the area later in the week.

It says river levels are currently at critical thresholds in Carmacks and could increase further.

Flood-prone property owners are advised to have a plan in place while the territory warns the public needs to stay clear of fast-flowing rivers and unstable riverbanks.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Evacuations in northwest B.C., flood warnings, watches issued as rivers swell

flooding

Previous story
Stranded kite surfer rescued 4 km off White Rock shore

Just Posted

Colleen Kelly Newton took a picture of a bee busy pollinating her backyard garden in Walnut Grove. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Buzzing about in the backyard

SFU study finds that bee populations may not be shrinking as much as many think. (Aldergrove Star files)
Bee population estimates bumbled, SFU researchers find

Holding virtual versions of meets like the Christy Fraser Invitational is how Langley gymnastics clubs kept going through the pandemic. (Tattina Maxim)
Sport relief grants welcomed by Langley gymnastics clubs

Langley golfer Danny Im was in a familiar place following his first-place win as the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour resumed its 2021 season on June 19 and 20 at Hazelmere Golf & Tennis Club in Surrey. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley golfers lead as Maple Leaf Tour resumes