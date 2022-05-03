A traveller exits the COVID-19 testing centre for arriving international passengers at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday, December 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A traveller exits the COVID-19 testing centre for arriving international passengers at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday, December 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

1,000 pieces of germ-fighting antimicrobial copper installed at YVR to combat COVID

Baggage carts, water fountains and washrooms throughout the terminal now feature the copper

YVR has partnered with natural resources company Teck to install antimicrobial copper on high-touch surfaces across the airport in its latest efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 and other diseases.

According to YVR, nearly 1,000 copper applications have already been installed on baggage carts, water fountains and washrooms throughout the terminal, as well as the airport’s offices.

Antimicrobial copper is designed to kill bacteria and thus reduce the spread of infection and germs within two hours.

“By way of our Innovation Hub, we are proud to be the first airport in Canada to partner with Teck’s Copper & Health program to advance local innovations that benefit the health and safety of our passengers and the community at large, ” YVR CEO Tamara Vrooman said in a statement on Tuesday (May 3).

This YVR and Teck initiative is the latest in a series through Teck’s Copper & Health program to expand the use of antimicrobial copper in numerous B.C. hospitals, post-secondary educational institutions and on public transit in Vancouver and Toronto.

