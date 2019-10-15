Conor D’Monte is wanted for murder in the 2009 shooting death of Red Scorpion Kevin Leclair. (Bolo Program)

$100,000 reward for B.C. gangster extended to United States

Police belive fugitive Conor D’Monte may be in the Los Angeles area

A B.C. gang leader wanted for the slaying of an enemy in Langley a decade ago may be in Los Angeles – and Canadian police are extending a cash reward to help locate him.

Conor D’Monte is wanted for the 2009 murder of Kevin LeClair. LeClair, an ally of the Bacon Brothers and Red Scorpions gang, was gunned down in the parking lot near the Walnut Grove IGA while shoppers ran for cover.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement (CFSEU) unit issued a $100,000 reward for information leading to D’Monte’s capture in January this year. D’Monte has been on the run since 2011 and is believed to have left the country.

Now the CFSEU is expanding its “be on the lookout” or BOLO campaign to Los Angeles, and will extend the term the reward is available for until January 30, 2020.

The Bolo Program will continue to advertise locally, and now in Los Angeles, for anyone who can phone in a tip that would help find D’Monte. The reward for an American will be $75,000.

Anonymous tips are eligible for the reward, according to the CFSEU.

“Conor D’Monte and his fellow gang members are responsible for an unprecedented level of brazen gang violence in the history of British Columbia,” said Assistant Commissioner Trent Rolf, the chief officer with the CFSEU. “Police will not rest until we have brought all those responsible to justice. Working in partnership with the Bolo Program is another example of our tenacity and dedication to find D’Monte and have him held responsible for his crimes.”

READ MORE: Police offer $100,000 reward to find gangster wanted in 2009 B.C. strip mall shooting

Since the Bolo Program launched in Canada, police have received more than 20 tips and have continued the investigation.

The CFSEU will be working with the US Marshal’s Service as well.

Anyone who has information on the location of Conor D’Monte is encouraged to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or online at solvecrime.ca, or the Marshal’s Service tip line at 1-877-WANTED2.

