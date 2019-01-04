INTERNATIONAL NEWS

102-year-old British man got stuck on roof, dies of cold, coroner says

Ron Easton died in a hospital on Nov. 2, nine days after he was rescued from his ordeal on the roof

A British coroner has found that the death of a 102-year-old man who got stuck on his roof for three days after falling while adjusting his TV aerial was accidental.

Ron Easton died in a hospital on Nov. 2, nine days after he was rescued from his ordeal on the roof of his house in Bigbury-on-Sea, 235 miles (375 kilometres) southwest of London.

Officials said Friday the evidence indicates that Easton developed hypothermia while stuck on the roof and became dangerously dehydrated.

The coroner’s court heard that the death was “unusual in circumstance.”

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Unemployment rate sticks at 43-year low of 5.6%
Next story
Lower Mainland woman to collect whopping $39.5-million lottery win today

Just Posted

UPDATED: Spike belt ends police chase through Lower Mainland

Section of Trans-Canada Highway, around 232nd Street, shut down for some time Thursday night.

Housing prices stall in Langley’s year-end numbers

Statistics showed a lot of condos and townhouses for sale.

Canada’s best junior lacrosse players will do battle in Langley this summer

Langley Events Centre will host the Minto Cup from Aug. 15 to 26.

BC’s best wheelchair curlers compete in Langley

A three-day provincial championship gets underway at Langley Curling Centre on Friday.

New leader starts rebuilding rugby program at private Langley university

Trinity Western University has brought in a new director to oversee its rugby programs.

Could smartphones spot teen depression?

Researchers are trying to develop phone apps to detect impending mental health crises

Prescription drug payments eliminated for low-income B.C. residents

Some people were skipping medication due to cost, Adrian Dix says

UPDATE: Kamloops police deal with sixth suspected bomb threat in two years

Kamloops RCMP have blocked off an area of the downtown core on Friday

How many iconic KFC buckets still exist in B.C.?

Rotating bucket perched atop a post outside a White Rock franchise for decades is removed

B.C. bridge operator job posting includes ‘exposure to abusive people’

City of Victoria seeks operator for the Johnson Street bridge

Another human foot washes up near B.C. coastline

The latest foot was found near Everett, Wash. on Jan. 1, 2019.

RCMP serious crime probes death of B.C. senior at public care home

RCMP say death occurred after altercation with another resident of the facility

Two-day storm departs B.C., but leaves flooded roads, avalanche danger behind

Heavy snow has created a ‘high’ possibility of slides on south coast, Vancouver Island mountains

Are New Year’s Eve fireworks ‘selfish, incredibly intrusive’?

Parksville resident says her New Year’s Eve was ruined by loud displays

Most Read