The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. issued a public safety notice Aug. 3, identifying 11 dangerous B.C. gangsters. (Courtesy of CFSEU-BC)

11 B.C. gangsters identified as posing a ‘significant threat’ to public safety

Police believe anyone connected to or near the gangsters may be putting themselves at risk

B.C.’s anti-gang agency publicly identified 11 individuals Wednesday (Aug. 3) who it says are heavily involved in organized crime and pose a serious risk to the public.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit said each gangster is well known to police and highly connected to crime-related violence.

“Police believe that anyone with, or in the proximity to these individuals may be putting themselves at risk,” the agency said in a news release.

It said it hopes by identifying the gangsters, their family, friends and associates are given the chance to distance themselves.

The 11 individuals are:

  • Shakiel Basra: 28 years old
  • Jagdeep Cheema: 30 years old
  • Barinder Dhaliwal: 39 years old
  • Gurpreet Dhaliwal: 35 years old
  • Samroop Gill: 29 years old
  • Sumdish Gill: 28 years old
  • Sukhdeep Pansal: 33 years old
  • Amarpreet Samra: 28 years old
  • Ravinder Samra: 35 years old
  • Andy St Pierre: 40 years old
  • Richard Joseph Whitlock: 40 years old

CFSEU said it and regional police departments are expecting the gang violence and deaths the Lower Mainland has seen in recent months to continue in the weeks and months ahead. The agency said it’s possible the 11 identified gangsters will be targeted next, and anyone with them could be at risk of harm too.

While the majority of the gang violence has been contained to the Lower Mainland, CFSEU also warned that those involved are travelling all throughout B.C.

“We know that gang members don’t respect borders, so our efforts have included a coordinated approach with multiple agencies and enforcement measures to continue to target those who pose the greatest risk to public safety,” said Assistant Commissioner Will Ng, a criminal operations officer with BC RCMP.

