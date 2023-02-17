A empty hallway is seen at a school in Vancouver, on Sept. 5, 2014. A retired North Vancouver elementary school teacher is facing a dozen charges connected to alleged assaults that date back more than 40 years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A empty hallway is seen at a school in Vancouver, on Sept. 5, 2014. A retired North Vancouver elementary school teacher is facing a dozen charges connected to alleged assaults that date back more than 40 years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

12 charges laid against former B.C. teacher for alleged historical sex offences

Brian Moore, who taught in North Vancouver, has been charged with multiple counts

A retired North Vancouver elementary school teacher is facing a dozen charges connected to alleged sex offenses.

Brian Moore has been charged with 10 counts of indecent assault on a male, one count of sexual touching of a person under 14 years old, and one count of sexual assault.

North Vancouver RCMP say Moore, now 83, taught at Upper Lynn Elementary School starting in 1970 before the end of his employment in 1982.

Police say it’s alleged that Moore committed at least one of these acts after his tenure as a teacher, in 2007.

When Moore was originally arrested in August of last year, police said a total of seven victims had come forward.

In a statement Thursday, RCMP said several additional alleged victims have come forward since the arrest.

RELATED: Former B.C. teacher, 82, accused of sex assaults dating back to the 1970s

Crimesexual assault

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
No tsunami expected after 4.8 magnitude earthquake off Vancouver Island
Next story
Trudeau pledges more help for Haiti, stops short of suggesting military intervention

Just Posted

Langley Fundamental Middle and Secondary School students (from left) Layal Alaloul, Aisha Ali, Emma Saran, Jane Ladefoged, Mark Liu, Fadil Ali, and Wissam Barsan were busy Monday morning, Feb. 13 at a bottle drive to support Turkey and Syria earthquake relief. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley students spearhead ways to raise funds for Turkey/Syria earthquake relief

Langley City Council has approved a new policy that tightens up the allowed use of the municipal crest (inset), something that became an issue during controversy overt a 2020 “Mayor’s Gala” fundraiser that uses the logo without permission. (Langley Advance Times file)
New limits on use of Langley City coat of arms

The vehicle is commonly referred to as an Argo, and is an eight-wheeled utility vehicle that had been stolen from the Keith Wilson Road area of Chilliwack last November. (Silodrome)
Military utility vehicle stolen from Chilliwack turns up in search of Hope property

Kodiaks last home game of the season, on Feb. 8 at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Arena, saw the team fall 8-0 to the visiting North Van Wolf Pack. (Kurt Langmann/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Ten losses in a row and out of the playoffs: Aldergrove Kodiaks season ends