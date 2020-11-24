12 Langley schools on COVID-19 exposure alert, Dorothy Peacock latest addition

Dorothy Peacock Elementary in Langley was the latest school to be issued a COVID-19 exposure alert by the local district on Monday evening. (Google)

Dorothy Peacock Elementary is the latest Langley school to be added to Fraser Health’s list of COVID-19 exposures, bringing the total numbers of schools currently listed to 12.

On Monday, Langley School District sent home a letter to the families of the elementary school located at 20292 91A Ave., informing them an individual with COVID-19 was at the school on Nov. 13, according to Fraser Health.

“Please have your child continue to attend school and monitor for symptoms compatible to COVID-19 as per your school policies,” the health authority said.

Public Health said they have initiated contact tracing, and should any staff or students need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms they will be contacted directly.

Our District has sent home a COVID-19 Early Notification letter to the Dorothy Peacock School community this evening. Thank you to staff, @Fraserhealth, and families for your support. Read the letter on the school or District website here: https://t.co/h71gL4DkmM #MySD35Community pic.twitter.com/kGCjDHZIrI — Langley Schools (@LangleySchools) November 24, 2020

Earlier that same day, Brookswood Secondary, Peterson Road Elementary and Richard Bulpitt Elementary were also issued COVID-19 exposure alerts by the district.

The exposure incident at Brookswood connects back to an individual at the school on Nov. 9, 10, 12, and 13, according to Fraser Health.

While, the exposures at both Peterson Road and Richard Bulpitt elementaries connects with an infected individual at the schools on Nov. 16.

Our District has sent home a COVID-19 Early Notification letter to BrookswoodSecondary, Peterson Rd Elementary, and Richard Bulpitt Elementary school communities today. Thank you to staff, @Fraserhealth, and families for support. Read: https://t.co/h71gL4DkmM #MySD35Community pic.twitter.com/Z3eUpT0qes — Langley Schools (@LangleySchools) November 24, 2020

These exposures are the latest in a string of alerts issued to parents across the district.

Saturday night, the local school district issued statements to parents from two elementary schools, two secondary schools, and one middle school in the community.

The list includes Aldergrove Community and D.W. Poppy secondaries, Yorkson Creek Middle School, as well as Glenwood and Simonds Elementary.

As of midnight Monday there have been a total of 33 school exposures in the local district, according to Joanne Abshire, the district communications manager, these exposures were at 22 schools.

There are 40 schools in the Langley School District, according to the district website.

Our District has sent home a COVID-19 Early Notification letter to AldergroveCommunitySecondary, DWPoppySecondary, GlenwoodElementary, Simonds/U-Connect. Thank you all for your support! Read the letter on school or District website here: https://t.co/2o0IUhRCY8 #MySD35Community pic.twitter.com/hMQSAoHh6x — Langley Schools (@LangleySchools) November 22, 2020

