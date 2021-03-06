This artist’s rendering shows the “offset” portion in the upper third of the 12-storey building that would be located near the 200th Street highway interchange. (Langley Township/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

12-storey tower contemplated for North Langley

The office tower would be one of the largest in Langley if approved

A proposed 12-storey office building planned for Langley’s Carvolth neighbourhood will go before the Township council for the first time on Monday, March 8.

The site is in the 18900 block of 88th Avenue, to the west of 200th Street and south of the Trans Canada Highway.

Foundation Properties is applying for a height variance to increase the maximum height of the project from 15 metres (49.2 feet) to 50.9 metres (167) feet.

Their plan is for an asymmetric tower with a middle section that is slightly off-centre from the main structure.

The plan is for the ground floor of the building to host restaurants, retail, and child care, while the rest of the building is to be a strata office complex.

If built, it would be one of the largest office buildings in Langley.

A total of 504 parking spaces, 307 of them underground, are proposed.

Council will be debating a development permit for the site, and staff have recommended that the project go forward.

