The Government of Canada has approved the deployment of 124 Canadian Armed Forces soldiers to the NWT on Tuesday to assist in combatting wildfires. The Canadian Press/Jacques Boissinot

The Government of Canada has approved the deployment of 124 Canadian Armed Forces soldiers to the NWT on Tuesday to assist in combatting wildfires. The Canadian Press/Jacques Boissinot

124 soldiers and two military aircraft en route to help fight NWT wildfires

‘Over the past 24 hours or so there has been an airlift like this territory has never seen’

Canadian Armed Forces will be deployed to help fight the unprecedented wildfire season that’s led to evacuation orders in the Northwest Territories.

The Canadian Armed Forces is preparing to send 124 soldiers Tuesday (Aug, 15) to help in firefighting efforts in the territory.

Additionally, the military will be sending one helicopter and one Twin Otter to assist in the NWT’s ongoing wildfire and emergency response.

“Over the past 24 hours or so there has been an airlift like this territory has never seen,” N.W.T. fire information officer Mike Westwick said Monday.

“Planes flying out of Hay River, planes flying out of Fort Smith, planes flying out of Jean Marie River.

“The highways are compromised. It’s a very serious situation.”

No injuries were reported and no one was believed to be missing.

Firefighters were in tough against flames driven by winds gusting 60 to 70 kilometres an hour in some areas, said Westwick.

On Sunday, those winds pushed the flames through a firebreak and within 30 kilometres of the territorial capital of Yellowknife. The city is not considered threatened, but residents have been told to prepare to leave.

“The city is very smoky,” Westwick said. “Yesterday, we saw dark clouds of smoke envelope the city. We saw falling ash. We do expect that to continue.”

Evacuations were ordered for areas north of Yellowknife and along Highway 3, which heads west.

Meanwhile, members of the Canadian Forces have been deployed to help deal with the wildfires.

On Sunday, winds drove the Kakisa fire within 25 kilometres of Hay River. Local officials reported all long-term care residents and hospital patients were transported to Yellowknife, and 215 people were flown to Grande Prairie, Alta.

There was significant structure damage in the hamlet of Enterprise. Damage was also reported of Northwestel fibre lines as well as some electrical lines.

“Communications have been challenged in a big way,” said Westwick.

Firefighters were arriving from other jurisdictions, and four helicopters and water bombers were en route.

A National Defence spokeswoman said a reconnaissance team was on the ground in the community along the south shore of Great Slave Lake. She did not say how big the team was, nor what equipment or capabilities they were bringing with them.

“The mobilization of the Canadian Armed Forces will ease the stress on the territory’s resources and allow the (territory) to continue to provide essential services to evacuees during this unprecedented wildfire season,” N.W.T. Premier Caroline Cochrane said in a press release.

The N.W.T. government said evacuation orders were also in effect for Enterprise and K’atl’odeeche First Nation because of the effects of a fire on evacuation routes. The community of Kakisa was also placed on an evacuation alert, with residents advised to be ready to leave on short notice.

It said the lightning-caused fire was approximately 270 square kilometres in size and increased fire activity due to extreme winds pushed it within two kilometres of the highway.

An evacuation was ordered Saturday for Fort Smith, which has a population of about 2,000, as well as for Smith’s Landing First Nation and the Alberta hamlet of Fort Fitzgerald. On Sunday afternoon, the territory’s infrastructure department said Highway 5 out of Fort Smith had closed.

The highway connects Fort Smith and the other evacuated communities with Hay River, near the south shore of Great Slave Lake, where many people were taken before that town was evacuated.

Several fires were burning in the vicinity, but the ones that prompted the evacuation order for Fort Smith were the Wood Buffalo National Park fires, said an update issued by NWT Fire on Saturday evening.

Those fires are being fought by Parks Canada, as well as firefighters from Alberta and the N.W.T.

Alberta Wildfire said in an update Sunday that the Wood Buffalo fires were more than 4,300 kilometres in size and about 25 to 35 kilometres west and southwest of Fort Smith.

– with files from Ezra Black, Northern News Service

Breaking News

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Sizzling hot spell settles over B.C., adding to wildfire woes
Next story
Alone, severely hurt kitten rescued by Good Samaritan in Quesnel

Just Posted

Tiffany Foster and Electrique stand for their winner’s presentation Sunday following the Langley’s rider’s third win in a week at the Summer Fort Welcome. (tbird/Kim Gaudry/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Three wins for Foster at Langley’s Thunderbird Show Park

Scarborough Shooting Stars won their first ever CEBL championship in an 82-70 win against the Calgary Surge at the Langley Events Centre on Sunday, Aug. 13. ( Ryan Molag Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Scarborough Shooting Stars win CEBL championships final at Langley Events Centre

A crash temporarily closed a major intersection in downtown Aldergrove on Monday, Aug. 14. (Trish Schulz/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Crash temporarily closes downtown Aldergrove intersection

Tristan, 10, took a dunk in Al Anderson pool in Langley City during its July 15th 61st Anniversary Carnival. Residents are being advised to keep cool and avoid overheating during the current heat wave. (Langley Advance Times file)
Cooling centres open in Langley during heat wave