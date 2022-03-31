(News Bulletin photo)

(News Bulletin photo)

$128 million raised for war-stricken people in Ukraine

Six million people are internally displaced, and three million have fled from Ukraine

More than $128 million to help more than one million people affected by the war in Ukraine has been raised by the Canadian Red Cross.

The money includes $30 million in matching funds from the Canadian government, providing 1,000 tons of medical supplies, food, water, clothing, shelter, hygiene products, heating fuel, mental health support and other resources over the past several weeks, according to a March 29 Red Cross release.

The humanitarian organization works with counterparts in Ukraine, where an estimated 6.5 million people have been forced to relocate. An estimated 3.6 million people have fled to neighbouring countries.

“Around the world, the Red Cross is known for its ability to navigate complex environments and our teams are experts in reaching people who are negatively impacted by tragic events, such as what is occurring in Ukraine,” said Conrad Sauve, CEO of the Canadian Red Cross.

READ ALSO: View Royal makes $10,000 donation to Canadian Red Cross for Ukraine

READ ALSO: Sparwood woman raises over $2K for Ukraine with special handmade blanket

In Ukraine alone, 10,000 volunteers are currently distributing supplies.

People wishing to help can donate to the Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal online at redcross.ca, by calling 1-800-418-1111 or by texting UKRAINE to 20222 to donate $10.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CanadaDonationUkraine

Previous story
Body found in wooded Langley area that of 29-year-old man

Just Posted

Langley Township Mayor Jack Froese (right) attended a charity gala hosted by Langley City Mayor Val van den Broek Saturday, March 26, which focused on youth – with young people speaking and performing. It was a fundraiser for Foundry Langley. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Community support imperative to Foundry Langley

Foundry Langley, currently under construction on Eastleigh Crescent, will be a one-stop-shop for youth health resources once it opens this summer. (Jim McGregor/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: New Foundry Langley will provide safe place to care for young people

Jessica Bailey was the emcee at the Hope Grows Here charity gala, hosted by Langley City Mayor Val van den Broek and her husband, Rob, Saturday at Cascades. The event raised money for Foundry Langley, which is set to open this summer. (Lisa Farquharson/Langley Advance Times)
Personal account: It’s OK to not be OK

The Saran family is hosting its annual bottle drive on Saturday. Last year, they raised almost $6,000 for Canucks Autism Network (CAN). (Langey Advance Times files)
Murayville family collecting bottles to support youth with autism