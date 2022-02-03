Rochelle Lamont administers the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Jon Caverly at the South Cariboo Health Centre, March 2021. (Patrick Davies/100 Mile Free Press)

Rochelle Lamont administers the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Jon Caverly at the South Cariboo Health Centre, March 2021. (Patrick Davies/100 Mile Free Press)

13 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,518 new cases in B.C. Thursday

Hospital patients holding stable as fifth wave declines

B.C. public health teams reported another 1,518 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, with 13 more deaths attributed to the coronavirus.

There are 985 people with active COVID-19 infections in B.C. hospitals as of Feb. 3, down three in the past 24 hours, with 145 of them in intensive care, up from 136.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province for residents age five and older. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done online here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week.

more to come…

RELATED: Canadian Forces terminates dozens of unvaccinated members

RELATED: Experts hopeful about Omicron’s end, wary of what’s ahead

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
B.C. Speaker, adviser yelled at staff during misspending investigation: James trial

Just Posted

The 55+ BC Games are scheduled for Sept. 13 to 17, 2022, in Victoria. (BC Seniors Games Society)
55+ BC Games offers up to 30 sports

Fraser Valley Bandits unveiled the Langley-based club’s 2022 regular season schedule on Thursday, Feb. 3, a 20-game campaign (Bandits/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Fraser Valley Bandits announce schedule

Wide receiver Jevon Cottoy, a former Langley Rams star, has signed a two-year contract extension with the CFL BC Lions. (BC Lions)
Langley’s Cottoy inks two-year extension deal with BC Lions

At the 2021 Christy Fraser gymnastics tournament, the pandemic forced a virtual competition where athletes recorded their routines on video, to be be reviewed by judges. Dor 2022, the event will be in-person, running Feb. 17, 18 and 19 at the Langley Events Centre building B, (File)
A return to in-person competition for gymnasts at Langley’s Christy Fraser Memorial Invitational meet