16 Langley schools now on Fraser Health COVID exposure list

Families at four schools sent latest letters on Monday

Families of four Langley schools were sent letters from the local district notifying them of a COVID exposure.

On Monday evening, the Langley School District notified families of Belmont Elementary, R.C. Garnett Demonstration, R.E. Mountain Secondary, and Walnut Grove Secondary schools that a person within each school community had tested positive for coronavirus.

“If your child was exposed, you will receive an additional letter providing more information,” said Gord Stewart, superintendent of Langley schools.

A COVID-positive individual was at Belmont Elementary on Feb. 4 and 5; at R.C. Garnett Demonstration from Feb. 2-5; at R.E. Mountain Secondary from Feb. 3-5; and at Walnut Grove Secondary on Feb. 3 and 4, according to Fraser Health.

The health authority also has an earlier exposure event listed for R.C. Garnett on Jan 26 and for Walnut Grove Secondary on Jan. 28.

Public Health has initiated contact tracing.

Our District has sent home a COVID-19 Early Notification letter to the following school communities today: Belmont, RC Garnett, RE Mountain, and Walnut Grove. Thank you to staff, @FraserHealth, and families for your support. Read here: https://t.co/J2aKFCTsnB #MySD35Community pic.twitter.com/yj79qE2PYY — Langley Schools (@LangleySchools) February 9, 2021

“Public Health will only contact you if you or your child was directly exposed to COVID-19,” they said.

Parents are advised to continue to send their children to school and to monitor them daily for symptoms of COVID-19.

As of Tuesday there are 16 Langley school on Fraser Health’s COVID exposure list.

For more information visit www.fraserhealth.ca/schoolexposures.

