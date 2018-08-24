Tolls are now gone from Golden Ears Bridge. (Black Press Media files)

$16 million still owing in unpaid bills 1 year since B.C. nixed bridge tolls

Province, TransLink still collecting millions in unpaid tolls on Golden Ears, Port Mann bridges

Motorists still owe $16 million in unpaid bridge tolls on the Port Mann and Golden Ears bridges.

September marks one year since the B.C. NDP government fulfilled a key election promise and made commuting over the two bridges free.

TransLink said that $1.68 million is still owed on the Golden Ears Bridge tab – down from $18 million owing in April. This time last year roughly $30 million was owing.

TI Corp, the Crown corporation that manages the Port Mann Bridge, has received about two-thirds of payments from the $45 million tab last September, and has yet to collect about $15 million. That means they’ve hardly collected any funds since April.

“TI Corp is noting a decline in the number of calls and has started making outbound calls to customers who still owe tolls,” a spokesperson with the Ministry of Transportation said in an emailed statement to Black Press Media.

“The ministry recognizes that some of the toll debt will be uncollectible, if, for example, customers have moved outside of the province, have filed for bankruptcy or for other reasons.”

As for the portion of commuters avoiding their unpaid bills, they can expect to reap the consequences through late fees and ICBC’s ‘Refuse to Issue’ process which allows the government to put a hold on driver’s licenses and car insurance.

Tolls can be paid online or over the phone.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
More students, more pressure in B.C. school system
Next story
B.C. mom releases never-before-seen photos of daughter in hopes of finding her

Just Posted

Langley athlete shares firsthand experience of Hawaiian hurricane

Flash flooding, landslides from Hurricane Lane have caused major damage near Jade Vaughan’s home

Aldergrove skates to 4-1 win over Langley: ACTION PHOTOS

New Aldergrove arena pleases Kodiaks Junior B hockey players and fans

$16 million still owing in unpaid bills 1 year since B.C. nixed bridge tolls

Province, TransLink still collecting millions in unpaid tolls on Golden Ears, Port Mann bridges

Abbotsford mom fights to get back kids abducted to Lebanon by their dad

Shelley Beyak says she will do all it takes to see her two children back in her arms

VIDEO: Langley City and Telus announces $21 million deal for high speed internet

Most City homes and businesses will be able to connect with a fibre optic network.

Good news: Most of the Lower Mainland can breath fresh air again

Air quality advisory has been cancelled everywhere aside from Hope and Agassiz

BREAKING: Plane crash at Lower Mainland airport

No serious injuries after small plane reportedly crashes at Boundary Bay Airport in Delta

Aldergrove seniors hall celebrates grand re-opening

Tai Chi demonstrated with classes set to resume in September

Group to cycle from Lower Mainland to Victoria for war veterans

A two-day cycling event begins in Langley on Saturday morning.

Bernier has enough support to start new federal party, source says

It’s believed he already has what he needs to register with Elections Canada

More students, more pressure in B.C. school system

Court ruling requiring smaller classes adds to space squeeze

Woman jailed, ordered to pay $20K after defrauding Lower Mainland school PAC

Tuyet Ngo was sentenced in Surrey Provincial Court on Aug. 23 after $35,000 reported stolen from K.B. Woodward PAC in 2016

‘We thought we’d bring Stanley to them’: Cup taken to Broncos crash site

Chandler Stephenson, a forward with the Washington Capitals, promised to bring the Cup to Humboldt

Athletes, pro video game players not so different: esport insiders

Esports has ballooned in popularity in recent years, drawing fans, professional video game players

Most Read