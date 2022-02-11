(Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP)

17 more British Columbians die from COVID, hospitalizations continue to decline

846 people are in hospital with COVID-19 and 136 are in ICU

In the past 24 hours, 17 British Columbians have died from COVID-19.

Nine of the deaths occurred in Fraser Health, two occurred in Vancouver Coastal. Both Interior and Island Health recorded three new deaths.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,747 people in B.C. have been killed by COVID-19.

The province released fresh data on Friday (Feb. 11) indicating 846 people are in hospital with COVID-19 and 136 are in ICU — not all people in hospital with COVID are there because of complications with the virus.

Hospitalizations have dropped to the lowest level recorded in the last three weeks.

Across B.C., 1,245 new infections were reported, though B.C.’s testing capacity remains limited and real numbers are likely higher. Fraser Health saw 350 infections with 335 in Interior Health, 227 in Vancouver Coastal Health, 190 in Island Health and 143 in Northern Health.

There have been two new healthcare facility outbreaks at Wexford Creek – assisted living and Sidney Care Home (Island Health).

The outbreaks at Nanaimo Seniors Village, Cowichan District Hospital, The Gardens at Qualicum Beach, Chartwell Malaspina Care Residence, Echo Village (Island Health), Monashee Mews (Interior Health), The Residence at Clayton Heights, Royal City Manor, and Mountain View Manor (Fraser Health) have been declared over.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is expected to announce an update on several COVID-19 health orders on Tuesday (Feb. 15). She has previously signalled B.C. is looking to relax restrictions by Family Day weekend.

READ MORE: B.C. health ministry drops daily reporting of active COVID-19 cases

READ MORE: B.C. to reveal updated COVID pandemic response next week

