There were 16 record temperature highs in the province on Wednesday, June 12, according to an Environment Canada weather summary. (NEWS BULLETIN file photo)

16 new heat records set across B.C. Wednesday

June 12 saw century-old temperature records fall

Yesterday was a spring scorcher across B.C.

Sixteen record highs in the province for June 12 were noted by Environment Canada on Wednesday night.

“New daily high temperature records were set [Wednesday] thanks to a very strong ridge of high pressure,” Environment Canada noted in a weather summary.

B.C.’s hot spot was Lytton, which also had Canada’s highest temperature of the day yesterday at 36.2 C.

Weather records broken on Wednesday:

Abbotsford: 31.9 C (28.5 C in 1999)

Agassiz: 33.0 C (31.1 C in 1932)

Campbell River: 30.0 C (28.7 C in 1982)

Chilliwack: 33.0 C (32.2 C in 1932)

Victoria (Gonzales Point): 30.0 C (28.8 C in 2002)

Hope: 32.5 C (28.4 C in 2002)

Malahat area: 29.2 C (26.6 C in 2002)

Nanaimo: 32.0 C (30.6 C in 1932)

Pitt Meadows: 31.7 C (31.1 C in 1932)

Powell River: 29.0 C (28.3 C in 1932)

Princeton: 33.0 C (32.8 C in 1918)

Squamish: 31.4 C (27.0 C in 1999)

Tofino: 27.0 C (26.7 C in 1936)

Vancouver: 29.1 C (27.4 C in 1999)

Victoria: 29.6 C (28.9 C in 1932)

White Rock: 30.9 C (29.4 C in 1932)

RELATED: Victoria weather smashes 120-year-old temperature record


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Man thrown from motorcycle in Surrey crash
Next story
Bette Midler rose not for sale in Langley

Just Posted

LETTER: Langley sidewalks too hot for dogs

Closed cars not the only dangerous places in summer heat

VIDEO: Decades of students give music teacher theatrical farewell

Belmont theatre students surprised Jamie Thomas with a memorable performance

Bette Midler rose not for sale in Langley

Though Langley bred, The Divine Miss M will be used for fundraising to restore New York City

VIDEO: Fort Langley swingin’ to sounds of jazz this summer

Second annual music and arts festival gearing up for three-day event at end of July

‘Canada’s best kept secret’ program in Aldergrove a secret no more

Aldergrove sea and navy cadets held their annual ceremonial review on Saturday

VIDEO: Raptors say they’re simply staying in the moment as Game 6 approaches

Golden State’s 106-105 victory in Game 5 sent the series back to Oracle Arena

Two men arrested after cash, drugs, valuables found in Burnaby condos

Part of a six-month probe into alleged drug ring in Lower Mainland

Alberta woman charged after she allegedly tried to mail puppy and kitten

Pets were stuffed into cardboard box and had stamps on their heads

Woman being pushed off Vancouver Island cliff ‘didn’t happen as reported’: RCMP

Suspects no longer being sought in May 19 incident

RCMP bust ‘drug pipeline’ between B.C. and Alberta

Police allege a man from North Vancouver coordinated the supply of drugs from B.C.

So, ‘Dave from Vancouver Island’ has reunited with his travelling pals after 50 years

B.C. man meets friends in California; group backpacked in Europe in 1969

Suspicious fire destroys two trailers at Cultus Lake mobile home park

One 42-year-old male in custody arrested nearby at 1:30 a.m. on June 12

MindFull exhibition focusing on Corey Hirsch’s mental health battles

Robert Bateman Secondary School students’ artwork on display at The Reach

Man thrown from motorcycle in Surrey crash

Speed and alcohol have not been ruled out as factors in the collision

Most Read