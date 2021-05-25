17 people get $11,500 in COVID fines after Vancouver police bust ‘loud party’

Social gatherings of any size with people outside your household are currently banned in B.C.

Seventeen people have been fined a total of $11,500 after Vancouver police busted a “loud party” in the city’s downtown in the early hours of Sunday (May 23) morning.

Police received multiple calls reporting a loud party coming from a suite at 1200 West Georgia Street at about 1 a.m. Police said they spoke on the phone with the host and attempted to enter the suite multiple times, but partygoers refused.

Police ended up obtaining a search warrant, entering the suit and issued a $2,300 fine to the host and 16 fines of $575 each to each of the 16 partygoers.

“Additionally, four speakers, a turntable and various cables were seized as evidence,” said Const. Tania Visintin.

Social gatherings of any size with people outside your household are currently banned in B.C. under COVID-19 restrictions.

