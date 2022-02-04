The Saanich Police Department announced the arrest here of a 17-year-old suspect in a 2021 Toronto murder of a cab driver. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Saanich Police Department announced the arrest here of a 17-year-old suspect in a 2021 Toronto murder of a cab driver. (Black Press Media file photo)

17-year-old arrested in B.C. in the death of 73-year-old Toronto cabbie

Teen one of 4 people arrested in Saanich Jan. 28; was escorted back to Toronto to face charges

Greater Victoria’s Emergency Response Team coordinated the arrest in Saanich of a 17-year-old last week who was the subject of a Canada-wide warrant in relation to a murder investigation in Toronto.

He was among four males arrested on Jan. 28, and a firearm was also seized from their vehicle, Saanich police said Friday in a release. The teen was wanted nationwide on recommended charges of second-degree murder, stemming from an October incident in Toronto.

On Oct. 24, Toronto police got a call just before 9 p.m. about a taxi cab that hit a fence near the intersection of Pharmacy and Eglinton avenues. Upon arriving officers found the cab driver, alone in the vehicle, unconscious and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, 73-year-old Christopher Jung of Toronto, was taken to hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.

After the teen suspect’s arrest in Saanich, Toronto police homicide division officers travelled here to take the suspect into custody and escort him back to face charges of second-degree murder. He made a first appearance in a Toronto courtroom on Friday (Feb. 4).

READ: Former navy officer handed 2 years in prison for sexual offences in Victoria, Esquimalt

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CrimemurderSaanichToronto

Previous story
GoFundMe removes Freedom Convoy fundraiser, says protest has ‘become an occupation’
Next story
Mission woman identified as homicide victim at Cascade Falls Regional Park

Just Posted

Smoke came from one corner of a damaged manufactured home on Friday, Feb. 4 in the 25000 block of 40th Avenue. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Fire hits home on Aldergrove blueberry farm

Langley Youth Resource Centre manager Kirstie Strange, and Encompass Community Services Society co-executive directors Christine McCracken and Loren Roberts met with Diane Fox, of the Thank You For Caring Society, to receive a donation. (Thank You For Caring Society/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Annual Christmas tea steeped in caring for Langley causes

Jason Francis Wallace has been granted supervised release after serving two thirds of his sentence for manslaughter. In 2016 he shot and killed a Hells Angel member in Langley. (Black Press Media files)
Man who shot Hells Angel in Langley granted supervised release

Langley Rivermen players Riley Wallack (left) and Tyler Schleppe were named BCHL players of the week.(Langley Rivermen)
Langley Rivermen Riley Wallack and Tyler Schleppe named stars of the week by BCHL