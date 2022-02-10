18 infected in COVID outbreak at Langley’s Chartwell Gardens

A COVID-19 outbreak at Chartwell Langley Gardens long-term care home has led to 18 residents testing positive for the virus, Fraser Health announced on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

Like many local seniors homes and long-term care facilities, this is not the first outbreak at Chartwell. The last outbreak began on Dec. 30 and was declared over on Jan. 22.

At the outset of that outbreak, just one resident was found testing positive.

As usual, Fraser Health has activated a rapid response team for the site and is working on outbreak control measures, including possible restrictions on some designated visitors, depending on the affected areas of the facility. However, essential visits may continue.

Twice a day screening of all staff and residents is taking place, and anyone with symptoms is receiving a PCR test.

Residents of long term care or assisted living facilities can have one designated visitor and one essential visitor under current regulations. Essential visits include end-of-life care, or care for mental and emotional health reasons.

There are more than 50 hospitals, health care facilities, and seniors and long term care facilities with active outbreaks as of this week.

Also announced on Wednesday is the government’s regulations that will require every health professional in B.C. to be vaccinated. That includes a diverse group from dental hygienists to midwives to chiropractors.

