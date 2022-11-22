A Google Maps screenshot of Tamanawis Secondary School. (Screenshot: Google Maps)

A Google Maps screenshot of Tamanawis Secondary School. (Screenshot: Google Maps)

Crime

18-year-old man dead after stabbing outside B.C. secondary school

Police say it happened in parking lot of secondary school in Surrey

An 18-year-old man has died after being stabbed in the parking lot of a B.C. secondary school on Tuesday afternoon (Nov. 22).

Surrey RCMP say they responded to reports of a stabbing outside Tamanawis Secondary in Surrey’s Newton neighbourhood at 12:08 p.m. They say a man who was suffering from stab wounds was taken to hospital but did not survive.

Police say they have arrested a suspect “who has been transported to Surrey RCMP cells.”

IHIT will be working with the Surrey RCMP to investigate.

In a release sent Tuesday afternoon, police said the area surrounding the scene will be cordoned off for a “significant amount of time.”

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, Ian McGennis, the principal of Tamanawis Secondary school, stated that the stabbing victim was “not a member of our school community.”

McGennis added that the school was placed “on a hold and secure, which involves everyone remaining inside the school as exterior doors are secured.”

Meanwhile, a tweet sent at 3:55 p.m. on Tuesday by someone claiming to be a student at Tamanawis stated, “today an assailant went on a stabbing spree outside my school. The condition of those attacked is unknown, but our classes were locked, RCMP was on its toes in and around the building.”

Counselling will be made available to students at the school.

The police are asking anyone with information to call the IHIT information line 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.


edit@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

stabbingSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Coutts blockade top of mind for Mendicino on eve of invoking Emergencies Act
Next story
Large-scale police incident unfolding in parts of Lower Mainland

Just Posted

The Township of Langley Civic Facility. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Langley Township to take second look at several big developments

The Canadian Museum of Flight invites the public to a family-oriented Christmas event Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (canadianflight.org)
Santa swoops in for visit to Langley’s flight museum

A steel drum band was part of the Douglas Day activities at historic Fort Langley on Saturday, Nov. 19, which focussed in part on the personal history of B.C. founder Sir James Douglas, born in Guyana. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Douglas Day looks at the human side of historical figure

Lisa Vandenbiggelaar recently snapped this shot at Muench Bar, a section of beach along the waterfront at Derby Reach Regional Park in North Langley. It offers an unencumbered view of the Fraser River. It’s located just east of Grants Landing and accessed by trail off Allard Crescent. Watch for the plow. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Light fog lifts off the Fraser