A memorial for the children in the unmarked graves discovered in May at the former residential school in Kamloops is pictured at St. Eugene Resort, June 7, 2021. (Barry Coulter photo)

182 unmarked burials found at former residential school near Cranbrook

The Aq’am and LKB have requested privacy at this time.

A site of 182 unmarked burials has been confirmed at a former residential school.

In 2020, the community of Aq’am, located near the city of Cranbrook, used ground-penetrating radar to search a site close to the former St. Eugene Mission School.

The former residential school is now the site of the St. Eugene Golf Resort and Casino.

In the ground search, the findings revealed 182 human remains in unmarked graves. Some of the remains were buried in shallow graves of only three to four feet deep.

The St. Eugene’s Mission School was part of the residential school system mandated by the Government of Canada. It operated from 1912 until the early 1970s by the Roman Catholic Church.

It is believed that the remains are from the members of the Ktunaxa Nation, which includes Aq’am and the Lower Kootenay Band (LKB), and neighbouring First Nations communities.

“The LKB is still in the very early stages of receiving information from the reports of the findings but will provide updates as time progresses,” said LKB Nasukin Jason Louie.

There are still living survivors of St. Eugene’s Mission School. The LKB has requested for the general public to respect their privacy at this time.

The Aq’am has been contacted for comment.

