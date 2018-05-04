19 train cars derail in Fraser Canyon

CN Rail cars derail Thursday night, 16 kilometres north of Boston Bar

A total of 19 train cars derailed Thursday, 16 kilometres north of Boston Bar in the Fraser Canyon.

The derailment of CN Rail cars was reported to the Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change at 7:43 p.m. Thursday. David Karn, senior public affairs officer, said no casualties or fuel spills were reported to the ministry and no waterways were impacted.

The incident occurred 200 metres from the Fraser River.

More information to follow.

