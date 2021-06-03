Cruise ship MSC Orchestra passes in the Giudecca Canal in Venice, Italy, early Thursday, June 3, 2021. Early risers in Venice woke Thursday to the sight of a cruise ship traveling down the Giudecca canal for the first time since the pandemic, despite pledges by subsequent Italian governments to reroute the huge vessels due to safety and environmental concerns. (JC Viens via AP)

Cruise ship MSC Orchestra passes in the Giudecca Canal in Venice, Italy, early Thursday, June 3, 2021. Early risers in Venice woke Thursday to the sight of a cruise ship traveling down the Giudecca canal for the first time since the pandemic, despite pledges by subsequent Italian governments to reroute the huge vessels due to safety and environmental concerns. (JC Viens via AP)

1st cruise ship sails through Venice since start of pandemic

Protests are amping up against the renewal of cruise traffic

Early risers in Venice were surprised Thursday to see a cruise ship nosing down the Giudecca canal for the first time since the start of the pandemic, despite repeated government pledges to reroute such huge vessels due to safety and environmental concerns.

The 92,409-ton MSC Orchestra passed through the basin in front of St. Mark’s Canal around 6 a.m. under tugboat and port authority escort, ahead of the first post-pandemic cruise ship departure from Venice, scheduled for Saturday.

Its arrival comes two years and a day after the MSC Opera struck a dock and a tourist river boat in the same canal, an event that underlined safety concerns among anti-cruise ship campaigners.

Protests are amping up against the renewal of cruise traffic, just 2 1/2 months after Italy’s culture minister, Dario Franceschini, vowed a definitive stop to the passage of big ships through the heart of the city. They include an open letter by the Venice Heritage non-profit organization, signed by celebrities including musician Mick Jagger, actress Tilda Swinton, filmmaker Wes Anderson and director Francis Ford Coppola.

“Venice is suffering, and we, citizens of the world, cannot remain deaf to her cries,″ read the open letter — addressed to Italian officials including Premier Mario Draghi, members of his Cabinet, the Venice mayor and the Veneto governor.

“This fragile entity, (a) world heritage site, cannot survive without our help,” the letter added.

The signatories laid out 10 priorities for the city, including a stop to the passage of huge ships through Venice and a better management of mass tourism.

The Italian government in March passed a law aimed at definitively blocking cruise ship traffic through Venice.

Italy’s Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility Ministry told The Associated Press that a bidding process would open “any day now” for “ideas aimed at identifying better and structural solutions to realize a new docking area for large ships outside of the Venice lagoon.”

The new terminal would be used both for cruise and container ships, the ministry said in an email.

“Meanwhile, in 2022, as a temporary solution a certain number of ships will be able to dock in Marghera, easing transit on Venice,’’ the ministry said.

Cruise industry officials have told the AP that Marghera, an industrial port within the Venice lagoon, currently does not have suitable facilities to serve as a passenger terminal.

—Colleen Barry, The Associated Press

RELATED: Alaskan cruise ships bypassing B.C. ports could cost the province millions

Cruise Shipstravel

Previous story
Man arrested after reports of ‘several firearms,’ truck on B.C. legislature lawn
Next story
VIDEO: Canadian outpouring over residential schools can bring healing, says survivor

Just Posted

Posters line the entrance to Central Community Park in Chilliwack on Thursday, June 3, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Popham posters pop-up in Chilliwack, Langley calling on provincewide fur farm ban

Posters by Ban Fur Farms BC quote ag minister saying fur farms more important than public health

Earth Ninjas will be focusing on cigarette butts during their next clean on Saturday, June 12. (Special to The Star)
Earth Ninjas needs help picking butts around Aldergrove

Jocelyn Titus is holding a cigarette butt cleaning up on Saturday, June 12

Langley RCMP have arrested three men for an alleged violent assault in Willoughby. (Langley Advance Times files)
Trio facing charges after Langley assault reportedly Hells Angels members

Three men allegedly broke into a property and beat a victim

(File photo)
BC Hydro worker taken to hospital after ‘electrical contact’ in Aldergrove

The incident was the cause of Wednesday afternoon’s power outage

Hidey and Sneaky are two stowaways from the U.S. that ended up at Langley Animal Protection Society. (Special to The Star)
Kittens Sneaky and Hidey slip through Aldergrove border crossing

Langley Animal Protection Society is in need of funds to care for rescue animals like these kittens

Kamloops Indian Residential School survivor Garry Gottfriedson pauses during an interview at Paul Lake near Kamloops, B.C., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. A First Nation says the remains of 215 children have been discovered buried near the former school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VIDEO: Canadian outpouring over residential schools can bring healing, says survivor

Garry Gottfriedson says the Kamloops burial ground could force a reckoning

According to a Civil Resolution Tribunal decision issued May 31, Robin McLean is to pay Xiangfei Kong $1,270 after his toilet overflowed into the condo directly below him July 20. (Unsplash)
B.C. man to pay for damages after toilet overflows into neighbours’ condo

Civil Resolution Tribunal rules Robin McLean must pay Xiangfei Kong $1,270 to cover the cost of water damage

A man walks through rows of chairs and privacy cubicles at the “Hockey Hub” mass vaccination centre, known as the CAA Centre, during the COVID-19 pandemic in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, June 3, 2021. This NHL-sized hockey rink is one of Canada’s largest vaccination centres. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Provinces consider COVID-19 vaccine incentives to reach those not getting shots

Manitoba, Quebec examine ways to reverse low, or lagging vaccination rates

Local Indigenous leaders participate in a healing ceremony at Mungo Martin House in Victoria on May 31 for the 215 children whose remains were found near a former residential school in Kamloops last week. A new campaign launched Tuesday by Indigenous leaders to search former residential schools on Vancouver Island themselves has already surpassed its fundraising goal. (Black Press Media file photo)
GoFundMe to probe more B.C. residential school sites raises $77,000 in two days

Indigenous campaign to finance use of ground-penetrating radar technology

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

BGC Williams Lake staff includes youth outreach worker Dylan McGuire (back from left), youth engagement worker with NOOPA Jo O’Connor, youth engagement worker Mycaela Ryckman, independent living co-ordinator Derek Godin (front from left), manager of club operations Krista Harvey and harm reduction co-ordinator Laurel White. The group is welcoming the organization’s, formerly Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake and District’s, new name, BGC Williams Lake. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Boys and Girls Club rebrands to ‘BGC Canada,’ citing push for gender-inclusivity

Club says it already opens its doors to all kids and teens and its name should reflect that

Bullet holes are seen in the windshield and door of a vehicle after Brothers Keepers member Jaskeert Kalkat, 23, was killed during a shooting in Burnaby on May 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Expert says lull in Lower Mainland killing, shootings mean B.C. gangs just reloading

‘Gangsters become so hunted that they feel they have to eliminate their rivals before they get killed themself,’ says former Vancouver police Insp. Michael Porteous

B.C. Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau speaks in the B.C. legislature, December 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. counsellors won’t get their own regulatory college, minister says

Professional self-discipline groups being reduced from 20 to six

Emergency Health Services say they received a 911 call June 1 at 3:35 p.m. from a woman who had fallen but was in stable condition at Metrotown SkyTrain station. (Ambulance Paramedics of B.C.)
Ambulance response times in question after B.C. woman waits 1 hour with broken hip

Union president Troy Clifford says B.C.’s poorly managed paramedic staffing system is to blame

Most Read