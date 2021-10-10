(File photo)

(File photo)

2 Alberta students dead, 3 in serious condition after single-vehicle car crash

RCMP continue to investigate fatal collision that took place October 8

A single-vehicle collision has left two dead on Friday (Oct. 8) night.

The crash happened at Highway 814 and Township Road 475, north of Wetaskiwin.

All five people in the vehicle were Wetaskiwin Regional Public Schools students. The remaining three students were taken by STARS Air Ambulance to an Edmonton-area hospital in serious but stable condition.

On Saturday, the school district released a statement on their website about the accident and confirmed that the two people who died were Grade 12 students at Wetaskiwin Composite High School.

“It is with deep regret that we inform you about a recent loss to our school community,” the district said.

“This loss will raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school division, especially for our students. We are saddened by the loss of two students to our community and our condolences go out to our impacted families.”

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is still ongoing. The cause of the collision has not yet been determined.

More to come…


shaela.dansereau@pipestoneflyer.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Alberta

Previous story
Prime minister marks start of Thanksgiving holiday by meeting Afghan refugee family
Next story
Alberta Health Services says advisory group notes problems with ivermectin studies

Just Posted

Oregon Spotted frogs have been on the list of endangered animals since 1999 (Cody Gampe/Special to The Star)
Greater Vancouver Zoo wins award for special program

Do you have a question you’d like to see put to the Langley MLAs? Email your idea to <a href="mailto:editor@langleyadvancetimes.com" target="_blank">editor@langleyadvancetimes.com.</a>
AT YOUR SERVICE: Education should trump rules for vaccination of health-care workers, suggest MLAs

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Oct. 10

Last year, Willoughby resident Aubrielle Bibeau of Langley, 11, raised $2,630 and donated 172 toys to sick children by selling her artwork. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Aubrielle’s wish: Willoughby girl raises funds to buy Christmas gifts for sick kids