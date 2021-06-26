RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)

2 dead after late-night Richmond shooting, RCMP say

Officers received a report of two victims suffering from gunshot wounds at around 8:40 p.m. on June 25

Homicide investigators have been called in after a shooting killed two people in Richmond Friday (June 25).

Officers received a report of two victims suffering from gunshot wounds at around 8:40 p.m., RCMP said in a news release.

When police arrived at the intersection of Westminster Highway and Barnard Drive, they located two deceased victims.

“There is no concern for public safety” as a result of the incident, said police, who did not immediately disclose whether the shooting is believed to be linked to Lower Mainland gang violence.

IHIT remained at the scene of the shooting Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-IHIT or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.


