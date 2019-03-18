In this photo taken Tuesday, March 10, 2019, provided by The Marine Mammal Center, experts from the center and its partners at the California Academy of Sciences attempt to pull a gray whale carcass from the edge of the surf at Angel Island State Park, Calif. Marine experts say two dead gray whales were found in the San Francisco Bay this week and that one of them died from severe malnutrition. The Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito said Thursday scientists were unable to determine a cause of death for the other whale. (Cara Field/The Marine Mammal Center via AP)

2 dead grey whales wash ashore in San Francisco Bay

The centre says the number of grey whales entering the San Francisco Bay this year has been ‘abnormally high’

Marine experts say two dead grey whales were found in the San Francisco Bay this week and that one of them died from severe malnutrition.

The Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito said Thursday scientists were unable to determine a cause of death for the other whale.

A team conducted necropsies on the 1-year-old, 23-foot (7-meter)-long female whales Tuesday at Angel Island State Park.

The centre says the number of grey whales entering the San Francisco Bay this year has been “abnormally high.” It says the animals are also staying much longer.

Grey whales are making their annual northward migration from Mexico to Alaska.

Padraig Duignan, the centre’s chief research pathologist, says it’s likely the malnourished whale didn’t have enough reserves built up to survive her journey north.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kwantlen artist challenges band leadership to change
Next story
Canada extends Iraq and Ukraine military missions to 2021 and 2022

Just Posted

Langley’s supportive housing dubbed Creek Stone Place

The project is set to open this spring to house 49 homeless people.

Nominations open for Langley-Aldergrove Conservative race

Longtime MP Mark Warawa is stepping down at the Conservative candidate.

Langley Trappers return home for game three of PJHL championship

North Van leads series 2-0

Langley developer’s appeal of extradition denied – faces fraud charge

The Court of Appeal has denied Mark Chandler’s attempt to avoid extradition to California.

VIDEO: Mark Warawa shows off Aldergrove’s Telephone Museum

The Langley–Aldergrove MP visited the 100-year-old museum and talked phones with AGHS president.

VIDEO: RCMP ask kids to help name soon-to-be police dogs

13 German shepherd puppies will be born this year

NDP’s Jagmeet Singh steps into the House of Commons, making history

Burnaby South MP becomes first visible minority to lead a federal party in the House of Commons

Chilliwack grad says modest dress codes don’t protect girls from assault

Sardis alumni was ‘catcalled, harassed, and groped by my male classmates’ despite modest clothing

One of the biggest cow shows in Canada is coming back to the ‘Wack

Prize money of $240,000 is on offer at the spring Holstein show Friday at Chilliwack Heritage Park

‘Considerably large’ tractor tire fell and killed 3-year-old girl on B.C. farm

Delta’s deputy fire chief said crews tried to helicopter girl out after a tractor tire leaning against a barn fell onto her

VIDEO: Race and sport examined at new We Are Hockey exhibit in Abbotsford

UFV SASI hosting exhibit looking at hockey history and race

Nearly 40% of British Columbians not taking their medications correctly: poll

Introduction of legal cannabis could cause more issues for drug interactions

Mining company fined $70,000 after two workers killed in B.C. truck crash

Broda Construction pleaded guilty to failing to provide safe workplace at Cranbrook rock quarry

B.C. argues it cannot stop Trans Mountain, but it can protect environment

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says only Ottawa has the authority to decide what goes in trans-boundary pipelines

Most Read