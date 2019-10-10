This Facebook screen shot provided by The Campaign Legal Center, shows from left, Donald Trump, Jr., Tommy Hicks, Jr., Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, posted on May 21, 2018. (The Campaign Legal Center via AP)

2 Florida men tied to Guiliani arrested on campaign charges

Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman were arrested on a four count indictment

Two Florida businessmen tied to President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani have been arrested on campaign finance violations resulting from a $325,000 donation to a political action committee supporting Trump’s re-election.

Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman were arrested on a four count indictment that includes charges of conspiracy, making false statements to the Federal Election Commission and falsification of records.

Records show they used wire transfers from a corporate entity they controlled to make a $325,000 donation to the America First Action committee in 2018. Records that became public through a lawsuit show that the corporate entity reported as making the transaction was not the true source of the money.

A lawyer for the men, John Dowd, hung up on an Associated Press reporter calling about the case.

READ MORE: Impeachment probe reaches into White House with new subpoena

Michael Biesecker, Larry Neumeister And Eric Tucker, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ex-Mountie sued for allegedly requesting explicit photos from Kelowna woman
Next story
Climate change threatens extinction for most birds, especially in Canada: report

Just Posted

Extradition final for Langley condo developer facing U.S. fraud charge

The Supreme Court of Canada has refused to hear the case of Mark Chandler

PHOTOS: Growers kick off fall with a fair

Devan Greenhouses assemble 120 artisans for a good cause

Former Langley-based Spartan Lucas Van Berkel scores 19 points as Canada beats Tunisia

Victory an ‘important win’ for Canadians at Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) competition

A survey of child care needs in Langley City and Township has launched

Planners will use findings to plan new child care spaces

Say Aloha to Langley Ukulele Ensemble’s 15th studio album

“One Love, One Heart” releases on Oct. 19, with a concert celebration at Chief Sepass Theatre

NDP reminds Trudeau of electoral-reform promise before last debate

Liberals promised 2015 would be the last election run under the traditional first-past-the-post electoral system

Only 10% of young Canadians picture a woman when they think of a CEO: survey

Few of those surveyed used the same descriptions for women as they did for leaders

Verdict expected today for man accused of killing Abbotsford cop

If judge finds Oscar Arfmann guilty, ‘mini trial’ will determine his mental state

Canucks crush L.A. Kings 8-2 for first win of season

Vancouver cruises in Horvat’s first game as captain

Ex-Mountie sued for allegedly requesting explicit photos from Kelowna woman

Lawsuit claims the officer texted the woman requesting explicit photos of her breasts and genitalia

Vancouver Canucks to kick off 50th home opener

Los Angeles Kings are coming off of a win over Calgary to face off with Vancouver Canucks

Horgan defends chief of staff who shredded initial report accusing former B.C. legislature clerk

Premier John Horgan says Geoff Meggs shredded the document after a copy of it had been given to the police

Victoria veteran begs people to please not touch his service dog

Members of the public are often unaware of proper service dog etiquette

Unclear laws to blame for cupholder cellphone tickets: lawyer

Island driver says cellphone was in cup holder when he was issued distracted driving ticket

Most Read