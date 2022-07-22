The two suspects stole a car in Kelowna on Thursday and have since been arrested. RCMP are no longer asking residents to be on the lookout for them. (File photo)

The two suspects stole a car in Kelowna on Thursday and have since been arrested. RCMP are no longer asking residents to be on the lookout for them. (File photo)

2 men arrested after allegedly stealing car in Kelowna then fleeing to Midway

The two men evaded police after stealing a car in Kelowna and abandoning it in Midway

Midway RCMP arrested two suspects allegedly connected to an abandoned stolen car that was the subject of a police chase.

Two men reportedly stole a vehicle in Kelowna on July 21. Police attempted to stop the vehicle as it headed towards Midway.

The vehicle was found near an embankment in the area of Florence Street and Fritz Road.

In an earlier release RCMP asked Midway residents to watch for anyone who might have been involved.

READ MORE: 2 suspects at large after stealing vehicle in Kelowna, fleeing police en route to Midway

@audreyygunn
editor@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

NewsRCMP

Previous story
Cariboo group relaunches services for pregnant people with substance use disorders
Next story
Heavy police presence at Bridal Falls east of Chilliwack as search for suspected killer continues

Just Posted

The Arts Umbrella Association is one of the groups to receive funds. (First West Foundation)
Several local groups helped by First West Foundation endowment funds

The Salvation Army Gateway of Hope partners with various churches and others during the annual school supply drive. In 2020 and 2021, they delivered the school supplies to families for safety reasons and will do so again in 2022. (Gateway/Special to the Langley Advance)
Langley’s annual school supply drive is underway

Jodi Steeves announced the third annual Jodi Steeves Kindness Scholarship last month. Evan Dyce was chosen as the winner of the scholarship program and was awarded $1,000. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Kindness helps full education coffers for Aldergrove student

Like in 2020, The Mardi Gras-style parade is part of the Fort Langley Jazz and Art’s Festival this year, too. (Langley Advance Times files)
‘Biggest ever’ jazz and arts festival taking place in Langley this weekend

Pop-up banner image ×