Two RCMP officers on the scene of the crash last night. Shane MacKichan photo.

2 pedestrians struck by vehicle in Mission, 1 killed

Collision occurred on Lougheed Highway, other patient in critical condition

One person is dead and another is in critical condition in hospital after they were struck by a vehicle in Mission Tuesday night, Dec. 7.

A westbound pickup truck crashed into two pedestrians just before the highway’s intersection with Highway 11 and the Cedar Valley Connector at around 6 p.m., according to Cpl. Jason Raaflaub, media officer with the Mission RCMP.

“Two adult pedestrians, one female and the other male, were attempting to cross the Lougheed Highway in a northerly direction and were not in a marked crosswalk at the time the pickup truck collided with both,” Raaflaub said in an email.

The driver stopped immediately, asked bystanders for help and fully cooperated with police officers, Raaflaub said.

He said paramedics and Mission firefighters provided care for both victims, but the woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

The man was transported to Abbotsford Regional Hospital, and then to Royal Columbian Hospital for his injuries and officers are still awaiting word on his condition, noted Raaflaub.

A witness said debris was scattered all over the road and that it was dark and rainy at the time of the crash.

The scene was attended by Victim Services and a coroner, while Mission RCMP and the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) investigated the collision.

Drugs or alcohol did not appear to be factors in the crash, Raaflaub said, noting the investigation is ongoing.

