RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

2 people in critical condition after car and dump truck collide on Hwy. 1 in Coquitlam

RCMP believe the Mazda rear-ended the dump truck at highway speeds

Police are looking for more information after a collision on the Port Mann Bridge between a dump truck and a car sent two people to hospital with critical injuries.

RCMP believe that the crash happened at 7:10 Wednesday (Jan. 12) morning when an eastbound Mazda3 ran into the rear of a tandem dump truck at highway speeds at the Coquitlam end of the Port Mann Bridge.

The two people in the Mazda were taken to hospital in critical condition.

Mounties said that the cause of the crash is still being investigated but that hydroplaning is being considered as a “possible contributing factor.” RCMP are asking drivers to slow down when it is raining heavily and to make sure their tires are in good condition to avoid hydroplaning.

Police have closed the eastbound lanes on Highway 1 in Coquitlam with a detour available via the United Boulevard/Lougheed exits.

car crash

