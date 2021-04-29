2 people suffer life-threatening injuries following Burnaby head-on collision

Mounties make appeal for witnesses to crash that snarled Canada Way traffic for hours Wednesday

A car crash in Burnaby has put two people in hospital with life-threatening injuries and led RCMP officers to make an appeal for witnesses.

Mounties came upon the aftermath of a head-on collision involving two vehicles Wednesday (April 28) shortly after 3 p.m. on Canada Way and Hazelmere Street.

Cpl. Mike Kalanj said passengers in a dark grey sedan, a man and a woman, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

In the other vehicle, a silver pickup truck, the driver was not seriously injured and is cooperating with the detachment’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team. Canada Way was cordoned off to traffic for hours following the collision.

Police are asking any witnesses to come forward, including drivers with dash cam footage of the area.

“If you witnessed the collision then drove or walked away, we would like to speak to you,” said Kalanj.

Burnaby RCMP can be reached at 604-646-9999.

#BurnabyFrontline officers, @BurnabyFireDept & @BCAmbulance are on scene for a head-on collision at Canada Way and Hazelmere St (just North of Imperial St). Traffic is blocked on Canada Way in both northbound and southbound lanes. Please choose an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/RKyk3wb1Af — Burnaby RCMP (@BurnabyRCMP) April 28, 2021

