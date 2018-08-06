2 small brush fires burning in Fraser Valley: BC Wildfire Service

One in Chilliwack and another in Hope are both believed to be human caused

Crews are battling two small fires in the Fraser Valley, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The first, measured at 100 square metres, is burning at Dian Pond along the Chilliwack River.

The second, described by witnesses as a brush fire, is burning near School Road in Hope, measured at about 400 square metres. The blaze caused noticeable smoky skies, according to posts on social media.

Both sparked Sunday and appear to be human caused, according to the wildfire service. Black Press Media has reached out to the Coastal Fire Centre for further details.

A little fire on the way into #HopeBC going NB. Why do people pull over and try to see what’s going on? There’s a fire, it’s pretty obvious #BCwildfire — Caitlin McKinlay (@cmck_) August 5, 2018

