Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

2 Vancouver police officers stabbed during incident involving child in Chinatown

The officers allegedly entered the suite where a struggled ensued with a 59-year-old man

Two Vancouver police officers are in hospital after being stabbed while responding to a forcible confinement involving a two-year-old in Chinatown.

Police say the incident happened at 10 a.m. Monday, at a residential building near Keefer Street and Gore Avenue.

The officers allegedly entered the suite where a struggled ensued with a 59-year-old man. During the altercation, police say a Taser was used on the man.

He is also in hospital receiving treatment.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC, an agency that investigates all police-related incidents that result in injury or death, has been notified.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Police

Previous story
Surrey RCMP raid Langley business suspected of illegally selling cannabis
Next story
Homicide investigation underway after body found in Abbotsford park

Just Posted

Townhouses for sale in the Willoughby neighbourhood of Langley. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley home prices flat as buying frenzy ebbs

Surrey RCMP seized a number of guns that were allegedly connected to a Langley shop suspected of illegally selling cannabis. (RCMP handout)
Surrey RCMP raid Langley business suspected of illegally selling cannabis

The light purple indicates a low level of daily COVID transmission, white areas had a case rate of zero. (BCCDC)
COVID numbers still low in Langley

Langley firefighters are advising caution with fire and cigarettes and reminding people that backyard burning is banned as grass and brush is very dry after the recent heat wave. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Grass fires a danger in Langley as dry weather scorches brush