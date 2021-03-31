20 firefighters battle overnight Willoughby house fire that spread to neighbouring home

No injuries were reported, a cause is not yet known

About 20 Township of Langley firefighters were called to the Willoughby neighbourhood Wednesday night to battle a two-storey house fire that also spread to a neighbouring home.

“Crews arrived on scene to see flames through the roof of a single family dwelling, and flames and smoke showing from one of the neighbouring homes,” explained Andy Hewitson, assistant fire chief with the Township.

Firefighters were dispatched to the home at 86th Avenue and 205B Street just before 1 a.m.

Crews first on scene focused on ensuring all occupants were safe and accounted for and then “aggressively attacked the fire in the second home, preventing both homes from suffering catastrophic damage,” Hewitson further elaborated.

It is believed the fire originated in the attic and second floor of the first home, where firefighters focused their efforts.

“Crews worked very hard to salvage everything possible,” Hewitson said.

Families from both homes were safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

However, the families are displaced as both structures require repair.

Residents are receiving support from volunteers at the Langley Personal Disaster Assistance program.

BC Ambulance service and RCMP also responded to provide medical support and scene security for the incident.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. Investigators are scheduled to attend the scene Wednesday to further evaluate.

