20 firefighters called to blaze at chicken barn in South Langley

No animals were inside at the time

Firefighters were called to 2135 240th St. at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16, to find smoke showing from a chicken barn. (Google)

Twenty firefighters responded to the scene of a fire at a chicken barn in South Langley on Tuesday evening.

Crews were called to 2135 240th St. at 5:30 p.m. yesterday to find smoke showing from the approximately 200’ by 50’ structure.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Fort Langley fire considered ‘suspicious’

“Crews arrived to light smoke showing, crews did an offensive attack and entered the barn to knock down a fire in the ceiling and overhauled the fire in the shavings below,” explained Dale Steeple, assistant fire chief with the Township.

No animals were in the barn at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fireLangleyLangley Township