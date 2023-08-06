$20 million of new features coming to Langley park

Spray park, new sports fields to be built over the next year

New playing fields, a spray park, washrooms, and parking will be built at Yorkson Community Park sooner than expected after Langley Township council voted to boost spending.

On Monday, July 24, council approved $20.5 million for upgrades that include a rugby/soccer field, and a synthetic turf field for lacrosse for the Yorkson Community, which is the largest public park in the north Willoughby area, just west of 208th Street.

The plan before council was to spend $11.675 million, with the funds coming from development cost charges (DCCs) and the Township’s capital projects reserve.

That would have allowed for the construction of one parking lot, the largest spray park and playground in the Township, EV charging facilities, washrooms, and a picnic area.

The next phases were to include the rugby/soccer and lacrosse fields, and another parking lot. The staff report noted that if they were completed at the same time, the second phase would add $8.82 million to the project.

As soon as the report was before the council, Mayor Eric Woodward suggested funding the whole project at once.

He noted that the park would be paid for largely by ongoing development – DCCs are paid by developers when they build new condos and houses, to fund civic needs like roads, sidewalks, and parks. There is also money coming from Trans Mountain as part of its agreement with the communities its expanded pipeline passes through.

Woodward said that if the project had been build between 2015 and 2019, and funded via a loan, it would have been cheaper and would already be complete.

Delays had caused cost escalations, Woodward said.

Councillor Kim Richter objected to the increase in spending, concerns she raised several other times during the course of the meeting as multiple projects were considered.

“This system of budgeting is just not working,” Richter said.

Most of the rest of the council was in favour, however.

“This is a good expenditure of these funds, and it’s time to just get it done,” said Coun. Misty van Popta, noting that DCCs, grants, and donations will cover 88 per cent of the costs of the project.

Woodward did note that the Township expects to see a shortfall in park DCC funds down the road, but that the alternative is to delay and see costs continue to rise.

Only Richter voted against the final vote to move forward with the project.

