20 years later: Police look to crack case after man’s body found

Mystery man’s body was found in a heavily wooded area in Port Coquitlam

Coquitlam RCMP are renewing a call for tips 20 years after an unknown body was found in a heavily wooded area in Port Coquitlam.

Police say a man’s body was found in the 4100 block of Oxford Street on July 2, 1998.

At the time, investigators estimated that he had already been dead for two to 10 years.

The man was estimated to be between 5’6” and 6’ and had visibly decayed teeth and a missing upper front tooth. The tooth was likely removed at least one year before his death.

He was believed to be between 35-50 years old when he died, was wearing blue dress pants and the remnants of a red t-shirt.

The man had Osgood Schlatter, which appears as a bump or a shin below the knee, and a healed broken nose.

Police believe the man’s apparent poor health indicates he may have been homeless or leading a transient lifestyle and the RCMP would like to get him back to his family.

Anyone who recognizes that description, or knows a family who lost someone, is asked to call the Coquitlam RCMP non-emergency line at 604-945-1550 and ask for Constable Michael Keller, citing file 1998-25600.

