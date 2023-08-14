200 firefighters from Costa Rica and Brazil helping with Shuswap wildfires

An aerial image of a section of Dorian Bay with the burned line from the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire. (CSRD photo)

Monday brought more good news from the wildfire front in the Shuswap.

In its Aug. 14 update on local wildfires in the Columbia Shuswap Regional District and neighbouring jurisdictions, the Shuswap Emergency Program (SEP) said the BC Wildfire Service was welcoming 100 firefighters from Costa Rica to the base camp set up at the Squilax airfield.

“They will join the crews from B.C., as well as a crew of approximately 100 firefighters from Brazil,” said SEP.

Work continued on fire guards to assist with the protection of Lee Creek along the southeast section of the fire.

Over the weekend, the CSRD and Thompson Nicola Regional District downgraded evacuation orders issued in response to the 3,061-hectare Bush Creek East and the 6,505-hectare Lower East Adams Lake wildfires to evacuation alerts. With that, evacuees were once again able to board the Adams Lake ferry to return to their properties. As of Monday, an evacuation order remained in effect for an area south of the Adams Lake Ferry Terminal within the Adams Lake Band’s jurisdiction. SEP said Sunday that “residents of that area will not be allowed to return to their homes as the fire risk remains too great.”

Mop-up efforts continued along Rawson Road and SEP said danger tree assessors and tree fallers were in the area to support crews and heavy equipment.

Higher temperatures were expected throughout the week as were winds that may increase fire behaviour, making it more visible to people in the area. With the evacuation alert in effect, SEP urged residents in Dorian Bay, Woolford Point and Enns Reach to be ready to leave on short notice if required.

