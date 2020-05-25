$2,000 reward for info on suburban trap after raccoon dies

Animal rights groups say there was no need for the trap

Content warning: story contains details of animal injury

Langley’s Critter Care Wildlife Society and an anti-trapping society are offering a $2,000 reward for information to find whoever left an animal trap that led to the death of a Delta raccoon.

The raccoon, an otherwise healthy female, according to Critter Care, was caught on May 17 in trees near Delta’s 17A Avenue.

Residents called in the incident and the Delta Community Animal Shelter trapped the animal and took her to Critter Care, which takes in injured wild animals for rehabilitation.

In this case, the raccoon could not be saved and was euthanized.

The raccoon’s paw had been trapped for an unknown amount of time, and had lost all of its skin and was covered in maggots.

The Fur-Bearers put up a $1,000 reward for information leading to whoever set the trap, and Critter Care’s executive director, Gail Martin, said she will personally match that amount with a second $1,000.

This is the second time the Fur-Bearers has put up a $1,000 reward for information about a trap set in Delta, after a similar incident last year. Critter Care also called for tips after two raccoons died last spring and summer in Langley’s Brookswood neighbourhood where someone was setting traps.

“This is a deeply troubling incident and we were horrified to see the extent of injuries caused to this raccoon,” said Lesley Fox, executive director at The Fur-Bearers. “Last year we petitioned Delta Council to consider putting in place by-laws restricting the use of traps to try and prevent this kind of cruelty. We’re asking again now because the provincial regulations aren’t preventing the use of these devices and the damage they cause in Delta-area communities.”

Fox said there are humane options to reduce human-animal conflict.

“So long as trapping continues in a community these horrifying injuries will continue, too,” she said.

Critter Care and The Fur-Bearers are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the British Columbia Conservation Officer Service RAPP (Report All Poachers and Polluters) Line at 1-877-952-7277. Anonymous information can be submitted online at forms.gov.bc.ca/environment/rapp/ as well.

