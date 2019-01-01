The life-sized LOTTO MAX Balls spread the word about the record-breaking LOTTO MAX $60 million jackpot plus 53 MAXMILLIONS up for grabs this Friday. (CNW Group/OLG)

2018 was lucky year for 36 B.C. lotto winners

BCLC is still waiting for the holder of a $39.5 million Lotto Max ticket purchased last month

2018 was a lucky year for dozens of newly minted millionaires in British Columbia.

The BC Lottery Corporation (BCLC) says 36 people won $1M or more between Jan. 1 and Dec. 21, 2018.

And the winners came from all areas of the province including the South Coast, Thompson Okanagan, Northern B.C. and Vancouver Island.

Some of the province’s new millionaires include:

  • Mike Jansen, who won a jackpot of $7 million in February 2018 playing Daily Grand
  • Christina Sevenoaks, who won a jackpot of $7 million in March 2018 playing Lotto 6/49
  • Ping Kuen Shum, who won $2 million playing BC/49 on April 28, 2018, his birthday and the day he retired
  • Stephen and Brenda Graf, who won $1 million in September 2018 playing Lotto Max
  • Darcy Hickey, who won $1 million in October 2018 playing Lotto Max
  • Life-long friends, John Prpich and David Dubbin, who won a jackpot of $19.8 in November 2018 playing Lotto 6/49
  • Kathleen MacDougal, who won $1 million in November 2018 playing Lotto Max
  • Ronald Rossi, who won $1 million in December 2018 playing Lotto 6/49
  • BCLC is waiting for the holder of a winning $39.5 million Lotto Max ticket purchased in South Delta for the draw held Friday, December 28, 2018, to come forward

BCLC reminds residents to play the lottery for fun, and not to make money.

