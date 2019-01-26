Dakota Theriot, 21, was being sought on first-degree murder and other charges. (Ascension Parish police handout)

21-year-old suspect at large after 5 people shot, killed in Louisiana

Dakota Theriot, 21, is the ‘prime suspect’ in the deaths of Keith and Elizabeth Theriot of Gonzales

Authorities say shootings in two parishes in Louisiana have left five people dead.

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre says Dakota Theriot, 21, is the “prime suspect” in the deaths of Keith and Elizabeth Theriot of Gonzales.

They were shot in their trailer on Saturday morning. Deputies arrived at the scene and were able to interview one of the victims before both died. Webre said that information led authorities to zero in on the couple’s son as a suspect.

Dakota Theriot was being sought on first-degree murder and other charges. He was believed to be driving a stolen 2004 Dodge Ram pickup, grey and silver in colour.

Webre said a triple homicide that occurred Saturday in the neighbouring parish is considered to be a related incident.

The Associated Press

