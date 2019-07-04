216th interchange opening delayed until 2020

The project was originally to have been finished by this fall

Langley’s 216th Street interchange won’t be finished and open to drivers until 2020, several months later than originally planned, according to the provincial Ministry of Transportation.

Originally the new interchange, which is to connect Willoughby and Walnut Grove and add a new set of connections to the Trans Canada Highway, was to have been completed by this fall.

According to a statement from the ministry, the project’s scope was revised this spring.

New additions include HOV lane extensions all the way to 216th, to tie in to the highway widening from 216th Street to 264th Street announce this spring by B.C. Premier John Horgan.

That project will see the highway widened to six lanes from the current four lanes to Aldergrove.

READ MORE: Highway One to be widened east to 264th Street

“To allow for additional engineering, production of new overhead signs and the construction of large bases, poles, sign faces and protective barriers related to the change to HOV lanes, the overall project is expected to be finished by the end of 2020 instead of fall 2019, with the 216th interchange opening to the public by spring 2020,” said the statement from the ministry.

The changes also mean an increase in the project’s budget from $59 million to $61.9 million.

Much of the most complex work has already been completed.

The crossbeams over the highway were installed this spring and are ready for concrete to be poured as the new overpass deck.

Crews are also building drainage works and culverts for wildlife and fish passage at Guy Creek and Yorkson Creek, building sound and retaining walls, and doing some paving.

The delay in opening will actually come as a minor relief to Langley Township road planners and crews, who have been working on upgrades to roads that will link to the new overpass.

“We had never anticipated fully opening any of our pieces by the beginning of next year anyway,” said Ramin Seifi, the Township’s general manager of engineering and community development.

The Township is to build upgrades to parts of 216th and connectors to it in Willoughby.

Those projects are largely expected to be finished in 2020, which now lines up more closely with the expected overpass completion date, said Seifi. That means less pressure to expedite the projects.

Upgrades to the southern end of 216th Street, where it meets Glover Road, are particularly complicated, Seifi said, because the Township has to consult with the province, which controls Glover Road, and with the owners of the rail line that run parallel to Glover.

The 216th Street interchange has proved controversial for residents in Walnut Grove, many of whom raised concerns about increased traffic on 216th Street and the impacts that would have on safety, noise, and pollution for nearby residents and children at local schools.

READ MORE: Sound wall under construction at 216th Street interchange

Previous story
13 exotic cats seized from ‘horrific’ conditions near Kamloops
Next story
McLaren, Challenger impounded after going 125 km/hr on Canada Day

Just Posted

Aldergrove pioneer celebrates 100 years and community legacy

Long-time volunteer Elsie Beggs invites public to birthday party of the century

216th interchange opening delayed until 2020

The project was originally to have been finished by this fall

Langley City condo owners hold social experiment

A group of residents in The Benjamin want to bring back the human connection

Langley kids work out with track star

Team Canada competitor Baneet Bains aims to ‘inspire’ young athletes

Reprieve for Langley continuing education program

Last-minute deal will allow night school to carry on

Abducted B.C. toddler found in Europe three years later

Lauren Etchells left Canada with her young daughter against a court order in 2016

B.C. woman files human rights complaint alleging racial discrimination by former boss

Christine Lado, who is black, claims her supervisor gave South Asian employees preferential treatment

2 teens arrested after West Vancouver cops assaulted in ‘violent’ Canada Day crowd

A police office was punched, the department says

6.4 magnitude earthquake rattles Southern California

People from Las Vegas to the Pacific Coast reported feeling a rolling motion

Vancouver group warns against rise in dog thefts across Lower Mainland

Susan Patterson said dogs are being sold for cash or sent to other provinces

PHOTOS: Landslide shuts down Kitimat’s only water source

The municipality has appealed to residents to cut down water usage

Eligible B.C. families to receive Climate Credit cash boost

Climate Action Tax Credit offsets carbon taxes and is now being increased

$185 million in federal funding goes towards highway projects

Three stretches of the TCH and parts of highways 93 and 95 will be upgraded.

B.C. river unsafe for crews after slide but blocked fish could be moved: DFO

Fish were blocked after the slide happened around June 21 or 22 in a remote area near Big Bar

Most Read