Police confronted alleged armed robbers in several locations throughout the Lower Mainland on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (@kristianb01/Twitter)

22-year-olds charged with dealership robbery that set off Lower Mainland car chase

Two suspects remain at large

A pair of 22-year-old men have been charged in connection with the Port Coquitlam car dealership robbery that set off multiple police chases and shut down part of the Trans-Canada Highway in November.

Kwabena Bosiako of Port Coquitlam and Omar Demetris of New Westminster are in custody and facing robbery charges.

Two suspects remain at large, however, Coquitlam RCMP said Tuesday (Dec. 13).

Their department was called to a dealership near Lougheed Highway and Dominion Avenue around 3:40 p.m. on Nov. 22 for a reported armed robbery. Police exchanged gunfire with the four masked suspects, before the robbers took off in a stolen vehicle.

They crashed it on Highway 1, near the Kind Edward overpass and IKEA, before fleeing on foot. One suspect was arrested nearby.

Meanwhile, one of the remaining three suspects car jacked a nearby vehicle before fleeing to Surrey. They were arrested.

The identities of the two suspects who got away remain unknown. RCMP said they also don’t know if those suspects may have been injured in the gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.

Armed robberyCrimeMetro Vancouver

