23 children die in India when school bus plunges into gorge

A school bus plunged off a mountain road Monday in the Himalayan foothills, killing 23 children

A school bus plunged off a mountain road Monday into a deep gorge in the Himalayan foothills, killing 23 children, some as young as 4, Indian officials said.

Four adults also died, said Sandeep Kumar, a local official. Ten children were hospitalized.

Initial reports indicated the bus driver was speeding as he took the children home and lost control at the edge of the gorge. The bus fell some 200 feet (60 metres) to the ground below, said police officer Sunil Kumar.

The adults killed included the bus driver, two teachers and another woman, officials said. Most of the children riding in the bus were believed to be in elementary school.

The crash occurred in the Kangra Valley, about 500 kilometres (300 miles) north of New Delhi.

The search for survivors ended late Monday night, with the bodies of the dead lying on the concrete floor of the Nurpur mortuary, covered by sheets.

India’s roads, particularly in the hills, have long been feared for their deep potholes, reckless drivers and often a lack of guardrails. Fatal accidents are common.

“I am deeply anguished by the loss of lives,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet. “My prayers and solidarity with those who lost their near and dear ones.”

Related: Humboldt bus crash investigation will take months: experts

Related: Body in Humboldt Broncos bus crash misidentified: justice ministry

Ashwini Bhatia, The Associated Press

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
CP Explains: How bodies are identified by the authorities
Next story
B.C. hockey moms’ jersey campaign supports Broncos

Just Posted

Wanted: volunteers for CN station in historic Fort Langley

Langley Heritage Society calls for helpers at notable tourist attraction

VIDEO: Langley father and son help another family fight cancer

Money raised to help parents of 9-month-old boy cope with costs

VIDEO: Langley shelter takes in unwanted kittens Saturday

Langley Animal Protection Society is hosting its fifth annual Kitten Roundup event this weekend.

Police issue portrait of armed suspect who surprised homeowner

Have you seen this man?

Remembering Ron Dunkley at Fort Langley fundraiser

By-donation shredding brought in $125 an hour after expenses

Elizabeth May, other anti-pipeline protesters should be criminally charged: judge

Green Party of Canada leader and others appear in B.C. Supreme Court after arrests three weeks ago

Did Cambridge Analytica scrape your Facebook data? Here’s how to check

More than 87 million people had their data used, Facebook CEO admits

23 children die in India when school bus plunges into gorge

A school bus plunged off a mountain road Monday in the Himalayan foothills, killing 23 children

Old Honda Civics, Accords among top stolen cars in Vancouver

Police say nearly 1,500 cars stolen in the city last year

5 to start your day

Judge asks for criminal charges for pipeline protestors, pastor facing child porn charges and more

Vancouver man killed in single-vehicle crash

Police are investigating after the car went into a wooded area

Tim Hortons apologizes for Humboldt doughnut ‘misunderstanding’

A Halifax-area Tim Hortons franchisee reportedly sold doughnuts in the Humboldt Broncos’ colours without intending to donate the proceeds

B.C. premier denies crisis, says one investment doesn’t make an economy

Premier John Horgan showed no signs Monday of backing down on the battle over the Kinder Morgan pipeline

CP Explains: How bodies are identified by the authorities

The Canadian Press takes a look at how the identification process generally unfolds when someone is found dead

Most Read