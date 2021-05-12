23 Langley schools on COVID exposure list after latest alerts

A “general notification” for COVID-19 exposures was issued to two Langley schools on Tuesday.

Langley School District notified families of Nicomekl Elementary and Aldergrove Community Secondary schools that a person within each school community had tested positive for coronavirus.

“This is a general notification and does not mean you or your family have been exposed to COVID-19,” Fraser Health said. “The person involved has been isolated; as such, there is no chance of direct exposure at this time.”

A COVID-positive individual was at Nicomekl Elementary on May 4, 5, and 6; and at Aldergrove Community Secondary on May 5 and 6, according to the health authority.

READ MORE: Safeway, FreshCo, Shoppers and three Langley schools record COVID-19 cases

Aldergrove Community also has exposures listed for April 28, 29, 30, and May 3.

A Public Health risk assessment is underway and staff and students may receive further instructions to isolate or monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Unless directed otherwise, parents are asked to continue to send their children to school and to monitor them daily for symptoms of COVID-19.

Our District has sent home a COVID-19 notification letter to Nicomekl Elementary and Aldergrove Community Secondary school communities today. Thank you to staff, @FraserHealth, and families for your support. Read here: https://t.co/UhsPeF6NQ5 #MySD35Community pic.twitter.com/uvDm9gMunz — Langley Schools (@LangleySchools) May 12, 2021

“Public Health staff works closely with the school and school district throughout the case and contact management process. Please note, only Public Health can determine who is a close contact.”

As of Wednesday there were 23 Langley schools on Fraser Health’s school exposure list, of which five were independent.

For a complete list of exposures visit www.fraserhealth.ca/schoolexposures.