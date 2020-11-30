More than 2,300 BC Hydro customers in Langley were without power as a windstorm moved through the community on Nov. 30, 2020. (BC Hydro)

More than 2,300 BC Hydro customers in Langley were without power as a windstorm moved through the community on Nov. 30, 2020. (BC Hydro)

UPDATE: Power restored to 2,300 hydro customers caused by windstorm Langley

Three separate outages were reported related to weather

Crews have corrected three earlier power outages that left more than 2,300 BC Hydro customers in Langley without power after Monday’s anticipated windstorm moved through the community.

Earlier, an outage was impacting just over 1,000 hydro customers west of Telegraph Trail, north of 56th Avenue, east of 216th Street and south of 88th Avenue.

Meanwhile, another outage was impacting nearly 750 hydro customers south of Maxwell Crescent, east of 211th Street, north of 48th Avenue and west of 232nd Street.

Trees had knocked down hydro wires causing in the outage. Crews estimated to have the power restored around 1:40 p.m.

Finally, another 560 hydro customers were without power east of 232nd Street, north of Fraser Highway, south of 62nd Avenue and west of 246 Street.

Downed wires are also the cause of the outage to the area.

