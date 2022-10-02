25 fire fighters battled a structure fire at 20100 102B Avenue in Langley’s Walnut Grove on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 1. (Langley Township Fire Department/Special to Langley Advance Times)

25 fire fighters battled a structure fire at 20100 102B Avenue in Langley’s Walnut Grove on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 1. (Langley Township Fire Department/Special to Langley Advance Times)

25 firefighters from three stations battle structure fire in Langley’s Walnut Grove

Cause under investigation; no injuries reported

Approximately 25 firefighters from three Langley Township stations fought a commercial structure fire at 20100 102B Avenue in Langley’s Walnut Grove on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 1.

Shortly after 5 p.m. crews arrived to find buildings at the rear of the business fully engulfed in fire.

25 fire fighters battled a structure fire at 20100 102B Avenue in Langley’s Walnut Grove on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 1. (Langley Township Fire Department/Special to Langley Advance Times)

25 fire fighters battled a structure fire at 20100 102B Avenue in Langley’s Walnut Grove on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 1. (Langley Township Fire Department/Special to Langley Advance Times)

There were several large electrical control units and transformers involved that hampered firefighting efforts until B.C. Hydro crews were able to de-energize the site.

Fire fighters went on the offensive once the power was shut down and prevented the fire from spreading through a large pile of wooden debris directly adjacent to the building.

“Crews did a great job stopping the fire before it could spread,” said Assistant Fire Chief Andy Hewitson.

“We are proud of the efforts by the men and women on scene.”

25 fire fighters battled a structure fire at 20100 102B Avenue in Langley’s Walnut Grove on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 1. (Langley Township Fire Department/Special to Langley Advance Times)

25 fire fighters battled a structure fire at 20100 102B Avenue in Langley’s Walnut Grove on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 1. (Langley Township Fire Department/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Fire investigators will investigate the cause of the blaze. No injuries were reported.

READ ALSO: Public burns a path to Langley Township fire halls for open houses

READ ALSO: Langley City firefighters help out shoppers to spread fire prevention message

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fireLangley

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
The gig is up: Alberta Premier Jason Kenney set to step down from top job
Next story
VIDEO: Small wildfire closes Minnekhada Regional Park in Coquitlam

Just Posted

Vancouver Giants centreman Samuel Honzek scored the game-winner in the team’s first win of the season, a 4-1 home ice victory over Victoria on Friday, Sept. 30 at the Langley Events Centre. (Gary Ahuja/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants record first regular season win

25 fire fighters battled a structure fire at 20100 102B Avenue in Langley’s Walnut Grove on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 1. (Langley Township Fire Department/Special to Langley Advance Times)
25 firefighters from three stations battle structure fire in Langley’s Walnut Grove

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Oct. 2

Brandon Gabriel’s dad and nephew, too attended the first-ever Kwantlen First Nation Salmon and Cranberry Harvest Celebration. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
Kwantlen First Nation celebrates food and culture at Salmon and Cranberry Harvest Celebration

Pop-up banner image