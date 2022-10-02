25 firefighters from three stations battle structure fire in Langley’s Walnut Grove

Cause under investigation; no injuries reported

25 fire fighters battled a structure fire at 20100 102B Avenue in Langley’s Walnut Grove on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 1. (Langley Township Fire Department/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Approximately 25 firefighters from three Langley Township stations fought a commercial structure fire at 20100 102B Avenue in Langley’s Walnut Grove on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 1.

Shortly after 5 p.m. crews arrived to find buildings at the rear of the business fully engulfed in fire.

There were several large electrical control units and transformers involved that hampered firefighting efforts until B.C. Hydro crews were able to de-energize the site.

Fire fighters went on the offensive once the power was shut down and prevented the fire from spreading through a large pile of wooden debris directly adjacent to the building.

“Crews did a great job stopping the fire before it could spread,” said Assistant Fire Chief Andy Hewitson.

“We are proud of the efforts by the men and women on scene.”

Fire investigators will investigate the cause of the blaze. No injuries were reported.

