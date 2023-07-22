25 toxic drug deaths in Langley so far this year

2023 may be one of the worst years in the overdose crisis

BC RCMP seized large amounts of psilocybin mushrooms, and precursor chemicals used to produce fentanyl and MDMA in two Metro Vancouver drug busts this year. (Jane Skrypnek/Black Press Media)

Langley will likely see 50 people die of deaths from toxic and unregulated drugs this year if current trends continue in the province’s overdose crisis.

Between January and June, 25 people died of the toxic drug supply in Langley, the most recent report by the B.C. Coroners’ Service revealed, in data released on July 19.

Across B.C., 184 people died in June alone, a rate of 6.1 deaths per day.

Despite numerous efforts to reduce drug deaths – including limited safe supply programs, the legalization of small amounts of illicit drugs, and widespread issuing of Narcan kits – deaths have continued to rise over the last several years.

With 1,228 deaths so far this year, B.C. could be on track to exceed the previous worst year, 2022, when 2,383 people died.

In Langley, 44 people died in 2022, and 58 in 2021, which was Langley’s previous worst year.

Before the crisis began around 2015,, sparked by widespread use of the powerful opioid fentanyl in street drugs, between five and 10 people were dying of overdoses and toxic drugs per year in Langley.

Fentanyl is still the primary killer in B.C.’s drug supply, with 90 per cent of all drugs tested in June showing its presence, while three quarters tested positive for a stimulant as well.

